iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Single Vehicle Rollover Results In Impaired Driving Charges


Collision 1

The following is a release from the OPP:

A single vehicle rollover on Sagamok Road leads to two arrests in Sagamok First Nation.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint that a blue car had left the road at high speed and rolled over several times, injuring those inside.

Police determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. They were subsequently arrested and further tests were administered.

A 25 year-old from Little Current was charged with:

·      Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

·      Operation While Impaired - alcohol and drugs 

·      Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 17, 2023.

During the investigation, one of the passengers of Sagamok First Nation, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 15, 2023.

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram