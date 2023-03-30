Single Vehicle Rollover Results In Impaired Driving Charges

The following is a release from the OPP:

A single vehicle rollover on Sagamok Road leads to two arrests in Sagamok First Nation.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint that a blue car had left the road at high speed and rolled over several times, injuring those inside.

Police determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. They were subsequently arrested and further tests were administered.

A 25 year-old from Little Current was charged with:

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Operation While Impaired - alcohol and drugs

· Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 17, 2023.

During the investigation, one of the passengers of Sagamok First Nation, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 15, 2023.