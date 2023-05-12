Skater's Edge Source For Sports Joins Wolves Nation With Partnership

The following is a release from SWSE:

SWSE in conjunction with the Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club are very excited to

announce their partnership with Skater s Edge Source for Sports beginning the 2023 24 season. This

partnership is committed to foster and support Wolves Nation to grow grassroots hockey across Greater

Sudbury specifically related to custom merchandise production. Additionally, this partnership will

include collaborative cros s promotion opportunities between Skater s Edge and SWSE franchises.

“

SWSE has had a longstanding partnership with Skater s Edge for many years. We are very pleased to

renew this partnership and to expand the scope of agreement to optimize the benefits to both parties

said SWSE C hief O perating O fficer Bob Johnston. Being able to associate our brand with the premiere

sporting goods company in the Sudbury area is certainly something we are very excited about!

“

Skater's Edge Source for Sports is excited to renew its p artnership and continue to work with SWSE to

grow the brand and enhance Wolves Nation said Skater’s Edge Co Owner, Matt Zawierzeniec. We

look forward to gearing up Sudbury Minor Hockey Asso ciation ( and Sudbury District Girls Hockey

Association ( with Wolves apparel and equipment this upcoming season.

As

part of the partnership, the Wolves have set up a licensing agreement with Skater’s Edge to use the

Sudbury Wolves logo to support Wolves Nation minor hockey associations with custom apparel and

equipment. Skater s Edge is one of two loc ations working alongside Greater Sports the official custom

apparel supplier of SWSE.

Wolves

Nation is t he commitment of Dario Zulich and the Sudbury Wolves in developing and growing

competitive hockey in the City of Greater Sudbury. The Wolves plan is to grow the initiative to support

minor hockey associations and programs in the community