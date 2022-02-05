Slow Roll Through Sudbury Convoy to Support Ottawa Freedom Protest

What's being called a peaceful and respectful convoy through Sudbury will take place starting at Noon today. Organizers say The Slow Roll Through Sudbury is to show solidarity with truckers in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The convoy starts at noon on Lasalle Blvd just past Foundry St. It will run along Falconbridge Road, the Kingsway, Paris St. to Regent, Lorne, Elm, Notre Dame and back to Lasalle. The convoy will remain single file in the curb lane.

A post on the Slow Roll Through Sudbury Facebook page outlines the route and gives more details.

Slow Roll through Sudbury to show support for the Freedom Convoy and to protest covid-19 mandates

Saturday Feb 5th

It will be a slow roll convoy around the city starting on Lasalle Blvd. East (just passed Foundary St.) To Falconbridge Rd. To Kingsway Blvd. To Paris St. To Regent St. To Lorne St. To Elm St. To Notredame Ave. To Lasalle blvd. Ending when the convoy reaches Falconbridge rd. Where everyone will break off on their own.

This slow roll convoy will remain single file in the curb lane to facilitate any emergency vehicles or citizens that want to pass.

1)WE CANNOT BLOCK ANY INTERSECTIONS or BUSINESSES!!!

2) ALL TRAFFIC REGULATIONS AND LAWS MUST BE FOLLOWED!!

3) ABSOLUTELY NO PROFANITY, HATE SPEECH, BULLYING OR CONDUCT THAT COULD SHOW THE EVENT IN A NEGATIVE LIGHT!!

Everyone is welcome!!

All vehicles are welcome!!

This is a peaceful and respectable protest to show solidarity with our truckers in the Freedom Convoy and to fight for our basic rights as Canadians.

If you cannot conduct yourself in a peaceful + respectful manner you will be asked to leave!