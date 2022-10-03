Smiles & Stickers All Around Thanks To This Sudbury Police Officer

Stories like these, we love to share.

Sudbury Police posted the following on Twitter Sunday afternoon:

"Today, Cst. MacRury stopped & chatted with Nova & Aurora who were properly wearing their helmets while riding their scooters. The girls wanted to see if Cst. MacRury would trade a helmet for hats but they didn’t seem to fit. So instead he gave them Insp Mooseau stickers & a smile..."