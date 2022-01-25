iHeartRadio
Snow Blowing Incident Turns Into Assault Charges For A Man In Spanish

OPP

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On January 22, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault in the Town of Spanish.
 
Investigation determined the complainant was snow blowing in the rear of a local motel when a tenant became confrontational. There was an exchange of words between the two individuals that escalated to chest bumping and pushing. During the altercation the complainant was spat on and physically threatened. The tenant left before police arrival.
 
A short time later, police located the tenant and as a result, a 46 year-old from Spanish, was charged with:
"    Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)
"    Uttering Threats-Causing Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC
"    
 
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 7, 2022.  
 

