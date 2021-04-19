SNOW In The Forecast Monday Night For Sudbury

SUDBURY: A little snow is forecasted to make an appearance Monday night, heading into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to -5 in Sudbury Monday night, but it will feel colder with a windchill.

But, it's OTHER Northern Ontario communities that will have to do majority of the shovelling...

ELSEWHERE IN THE NORTH:

Here's what CTV News Northern Ontario had to say:

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for several communities in northern Ontario Monday, some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow.

The weather alerts are in effect for communities west of Thunder Bay to the Quebec border and James Bay coast as a snowstorm moves east across a portion of the north.