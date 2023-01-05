iHeartRadio
-6°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Snowfall Warning Remains In Effect For Greater Sudbury


HeavySnow

Snow, heavy at times, tapering to light snow this morning.

Hazard:
Snow, at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm.

Timing:
This morning.

Discussion:
Snow, at times heavy, will taper to periods of light snow or freezing drizzle early this morning. Periods of light snow will persist through this evening; however, additional accumulations are expected to be minor.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram