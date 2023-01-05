Snowfall Warning Remains In Effect For Greater Sudbury

Snow, heavy at times, tapering to light snow this morning.



Hazard:

Snow, at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm.



Timing:

This morning.



Discussion:

Snow, at times heavy, will taper to periods of light snow or freezing drizzle early this morning. Periods of light snow will persist through this evening; however, additional accumulations are expected to be minor.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.