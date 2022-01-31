Some City Facilities Set to Reopen as Province Eases Public Health Restrictions

The following is from the City of Greater Sudbury:

As current COVID-19 trends across Ontario begin to show signs of improvement, the City of Greater Sudbury has developed plans for the safe reopening of municipal pools, arenas and fitness centres, beginning January 31.

The change follows the Province’s latest COVID-19 announcement, which outlined plans to gradually ease public health restrictions across Ontario, while maintaining protective measures.

“This pandemic has been a long and winding road for all of us, with lots of bumps along the way, but I am cautiously optimistic for what lies ahead” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “As we begin to gradually reopen in line with the Province’s guidelines, let’s take it slow, continue to follow public health guidelines, and keep making smart choices that will help lead us to better days ahead.”

As arenas, pools and fitness centres prepare to reopen, the following requirements remain in effect:

Masks are required when entering/leaving the facility, in change rooms, in common spaces and when not actively engaged in an activity. Residents are asked to remain masked for as long as possible before engaging in their activity.

Proof of full vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older who is entering the building as a spectator, participant, coach, official or volunteer. This also includes those entering for the sole purpose of participating in an organized sport such as hockey, swimming lessons, gymnastics or martial arts. Spectators 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

When required to show proof of vaccination, an enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate with QR code must be used. Download by visiting https://covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof/, or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 to have your vaccine certificate mailed.

Arenas

Arenas will reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Monday, January 31. Staff are contacting user groups regarding their contracts. Public skating programs will once again be available.

Carmichael Arena, Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena and Garson Community Centre and Arena remain in use as vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/arenas.

Pools and Fitness Centres

Pools and fitness centres will reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Monday, January 31. Visitors are required to book reservations (one-hour time slots) in advance. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

As Pioneer Manor experiences a staff shortage due to COVID-19, a number of Leisure Services employees have been redeployed to assist. This may result in occasional closures and/or modified hours at pools and fitness centres over the coming weeks. Before heading to a facility, users are asked to call the facility, contact 311, or visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/pools or www.greatersudbury.ca/play/fitness-centres to ensure the facility is open. In the event of a program cancellation, staff will contact participants directly.

Cemetery Services

Funerals and interment services will allow for up to 35 people indoors at the Civic Memorial Mausoleum, or up to 75 people outdoors. Physical distancing must be maintained. Masks are required for all guests and staff.

Reminders on Other City Facilities

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres continue to offer curbside and counter services only for the time being. Residents who require Citizen Service Centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment. For more information, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/covid-19-update. Access to washrooms and a place to warm up remain available.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is required when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

Services at Tom Davies Square remain available by appointment. Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service. Many services are available by telephone or through the Customer Service Portal.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors for animal adoption or surrender by appointment only. Contact 311 to make an appointment.

Proof of vaccination is required for anyone 12 and older attending Lionel E. Lalonde Centre (specifically the areas used to host training events, meetings and conferences), all publicly accessible meeting rooms in City facilities (including Council Chambers) and municipally owned community halls.

Other Reminders

The Province’s latest announcement includes changes for a number of other businesses and services. For details, visit https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1001451/ontario-outlines-steps-to-cautiously-and-gradually-ease-public-health-measures.

As of January 31, social gathering limits increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands often, wear a mask or face covering, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve and stay home if you feel sick.

To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the variants, anyone who is eligible should complete their vaccination series as soon as possible. For vaccine clinic information, visit www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/upcoming-vaccination-clinics-for-specific-priority-groups.

Important Information about 311

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) for:

Questions about how provincial and/or local rules and regulations affect City programs and services.

Organized events and social gatherings that exceed what is permitted.

Complaints about non-compliance of businesses or services.

The enforcement of COVID-19 legislation is a joint initiative by City By-law Officers, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 311 representatives will log your complaint and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, severity and type of issue.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/covid or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the most up-to-date local information on COVID-19, visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts website at www.phsd.ca/coronavirus.