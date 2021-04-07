iHeartRadio
Sources Say Ontario Will Likely Issue Stay-At-Home Order; No Word If It'll Be Provincial Or Regional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford (File photo)

We're expecting an announcement today regarding a stay-at-home order in Ontario...BUT, will it be Province-wide?  Or regional?  We'll have to wait & see.  

The following is from CTV News: 

"The Ford government is set to announce a provincewide, month-long stay-at-home order today similar to what was enacted in January in a bid to stem the third wave of COVID-19, multiple sources say.

Sources tell CP24 and CTV News Toronto that subject to final approval today, the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and will close all retail outlets for in-person shopping other than grocery stores and pharmacies.

Big box stores will be allowed to open for sale of essential goods only.

All other retailers, including malls, will be restricted to curbside pickup.

The order is expected to last four weeks, meaning it could end on May 6."

Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams are set to speak about the order on Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Queen’s Park.

