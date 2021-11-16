Special Weather Statement Issued For Sudbury; Wintery Weather Is Coming
Risk of freezing rain tonight and Wednesday.
A wintery mix of snow, ice pellets and possibly freezing rain will begin overnight. Several hours of freezing rain is possible before the precipitation changes to rain Wednesday afternoon.
There remains some uncertainty as to the exact amount of snow and freezing rain accumulation that can be expected. Please refer to future forecasts for further details.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery due to freezing rain. In addition, power outages may occur due to ice build-up in prolonged freezing rain.
