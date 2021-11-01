Splash N' Go Adventure Park Announces It'll be Back In Sudbury Next Summer!
The following is a release from Splash N' Go Adventure Park!
"WE'RE COMING BACK!
Yep, you heard that right. If you missed our inflatable splash park this past summer, you can catch us once again at Vermillion Lake Park THIS SUMMER 2022!
Featuring MORE obstacles and challenges, our park will be BIGGER and better than ever! Whether it's your first time visiting or your thousandth, you won't want to miss out on this experience of a lifetime
Stay tuned for official dates!"
You may be interested in...
-
Nov. 1: Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled Due To Driver Shortages & COVID Safety ProtocolsAs expected, there are once again multiple school bus routes which have been cancelled this week due to driver shortages...But, there have also been multiple routes cancelled due to COVID precautions.
-
After Lengthy Investigation, OPP Identify & Charge Driver Who Fatally Struck A PedestrianThis is still a developing story. But Police have made an arrest.
-
OPP Investigating After Someone Tampered With Railroad TracksRailway tracks, yards and equipment are private property. Playing on them is dangerous and illegal. This senseless act could have caused a train to derail, resulting in severe damage, injury or death.