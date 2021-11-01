iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Splash N' Go Adventure Park Announces It'll be Back In Sudbury Next Summer!

image.jpg?t=1626431903&size=Large

The following is a release from Splash N' Go Adventure Park!

"WE'RE COMING BACK! 

Yep, you heard that right. If you missed our inflatable splash park this past summer, you can catch us once again at Vermillion Lake Park THIS SUMMER 2022! 

Featuring MORE obstacles and challenges, our park will be BIGGER and better than ever! Whether it's your first time visiting or your thousandth, you won't want to miss out on this experience of a lifetime 

Stay tuned for official dates!"

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THEM ON FACEBOOK.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram