Splash N' Go Adventure Park Announces It'll be Back In Sudbury Next Summer!

The following is a release from Splash N' Go Adventure Park!

"WE'RE COMING BACK!

Yep, you heard that right. If you missed our inflatable splash park this past summer, you can catch us once again at Vermillion Lake Park THIS SUMMER 2022!

Featuring MORE obstacles and challenges, our park will be BIGGER and better than ever! Whether it's your first time visiting or your thousandth, you won't want to miss out on this experience of a lifetime

Stay tuned for official dates!"

