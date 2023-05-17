Splash N Go Adventure Parks returning to Sudbury for Summer 2023
SUDBURY, ON — Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd., a Sudbury-owned business is a popular
inflatable water park set to open for the season at Bell Park — Ramsey Lake on June 30™, 2023 for
summer 2023.
NEW for 2023 — The park has been completely redesigned and offers a unique experience for
every adventure lover. With a fully customized design making it one of the largest parks in Ontario,
it now features a multi-loop system to ensure visitors get the full experience with every visit, offering
a multi-level course system with challenges and obstacles for all skill levels. Suitable for ages 5
and up, this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
The park will be hosting 4 x 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day. These sessions will start at
11:00AM, 1:00PM, 3:00PM and 5:00PM. Visitors are encouraged to arrive 1 hour before their
booking to sign in and complete waivers.
Passes will be available for online purchase as of May 17, 2023 and include full access to the
inflatable park. Due to the past popularity and the limited capacity of the park, visitors are strongly
encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival in order to guarantee entry.
About Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd.:
Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd. owns and operates custom inflatable waterparks in multiple
Ontario cities, including but not limited to Timmins, Gore Bay & Sudbury. Every year we refresh all
our parks, including adding new obstacles with custom never before seen obstacles that are sure
to please every adventure seeker.
A family activity that is great for the entire family, we know that time with family and friends is
important, which is why we strive to offer an exciting and memorable experience for all our guests.
