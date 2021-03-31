Spread The Love In Sudbury; Put Hearts On Your Window To Salute Healthcare Workers!

The Sudbury community is encouraged to take part in a campaign geared toward saluting our Health Care Workers!

Initiated by the Travelway Inn, and supported by many local businesses, the “Spread The Love” campaign was first initiated on March 4th.

If you drive by the Travelway Inn, and other local businesses in Sudbury, you will notice giant hearts in the windows.

This is a universal symbol, seen around the world to show support to our healthcare heroes and those on the front lines who have working tirelessly to keep our community safe.

Now, more than ever, our HSN Heroes and Healthcare workers need our support. Essentially, the campaign is an ask to place a heart in the window of your place of business.

Post on your own social media as well using the tags #spreadthelovesudbury #hsnheroes #sudburystrong

If you review our video https://youtu.be/YMcHtMnxhzA, you will see the result of our first launch, showcasing those businesses who have joined us in this community campaign.

We would like to launch a second ask, on April 1st, but this time are reaching out to you to help get the word out, not only to area businesses, but to community households as well.

Our goal is to have as much support as possible to brighten the day of a HSN Hero as they travel to and from work.