Spring Fling Returns for another year at Bell Park this Saturday and Sunday
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 31, 2023
Spring Fling Returns for 2023!
Party experience returns to Sudbury!
Sudbury – May 31st, 2023. Spring Fling is excited to announce that it will be returning to Bell Park this weekend, Saturday June 3rd from 11am – 6pm, and Sunday June 4th from 11am – 4pm.
This year’s fesval will feature over 15 unique inflatables including Twisted Tornado, the biggest inflatable obstacle course in Northern Ontario! Addionally: The Game On Express Video Gaming Trailer, the Amazing Maze, the Rainbow Pond with paddleboats for kids, train rides on the brand new Amazing Train, face painng, balloon animal making, a vendor village, charity BBQ, fun foods and so much more!
This year’s event will highlight our Rock Wall for charity fundraiser, where 100% of proceeds will be donated to local children’s charies. Access to the event is free, however, weekend bracelets are available to purchase for $20.00, granng wearers unlimited access to all the addional fun!
For more informaon on this year’s event, please head over to www.springfling.ca!
