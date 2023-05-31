iHeartRadio
Spring Fling Returns for another year at Bell Park this Saturday and Sunday


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 31, 2023

Spring Fling Returns for 2023!

Party experience returns to Sudbury!

Sudbury – May 31st, 2023. Spring Fling is excited to announce that it will be returning to Bell Park this weekend, Saturday June 3rd from 11am – 6pm, and Sunday June 4th from 11am – 4pm.

This year’s fes􀆟val will feature over 15 unique inflatables including Twisted Tornado, the biggest inflatable obstacle course in Northern Ontario! Addi􀆟onally: The Game On Express Video Gaming Trailer, the Amazing Maze, the Rainbow Pond with paddleboats for kids, train rides on the brand new Amazing Train, face pain􀆟ng, balloon animal making, a vendor village, charity BBQ, fun foods and so much more!

This year’s event will highlight our Rock Wall for charity fundraiser, where 100% of proceeds will be donated to local children’s chari􀆟es. Access to the event is free, however, weekend bracelets are available to purchase for $20.00, gran􀆟ng wearers unlimited access to all the addi􀆟onal fun!

For more informa􀆟on on this year’s event, please head over to www.springfling.ca!

