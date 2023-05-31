Spring Fling Returns for another year at Bell Park this Saturday and Sunday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 31, 2023

Spring Fling Returns for 2023!

Party experience returns to Sudbury!

Sudbury – May 31st, 2023. Spring Fling is excited to announce that it will be returning to Bell Park this weekend, Saturday June 3rd from 11am – 6pm, and Sunday June 4th from 11am – 4pm.

This year’s fes􀆟val will feature over 15 unique inflatables including Twisted Tornado, the biggest inflatable obstacle course in Northern Ontario! Addi􀆟onally: The Game On Express Video Gaming Trailer, the Amazing Maze, the Rainbow Pond with paddleboats for kids, train rides on the brand new Amazing Train, face pain􀆟ng, balloon animal making, a vendor village, charity BBQ, fun foods and so much more!

This year’s event will highlight our Rock Wall for charity fundraiser, where 100% of proceeds will be donated to local children’s chari􀆟es. Access to the event is free, however, weekend bracelets are available to purchase for $20.00, gran􀆟ng wearers unlimited access to all the addi􀆟onal fun!

For more informa􀆟on on this year’s event, please head over to www.springfling.ca!