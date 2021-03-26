Spring In Sudbury: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.
A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain will move in from the southwest early this morning then change to snow during the morning hours. In general 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected.
Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected today. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery.
The snow will come to an end this evening.
