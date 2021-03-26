iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Spring In Sudbury: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Today

A red Sedan can be seen covered in snow. (Skitterphoto/ Pexels)

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.

A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain will move in from the southwest early this morning then change to snow during the morning hours. In general 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected.

Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected today. Untreated roads may become icy and slippery.

The snow will come to an end this evening.

You may be interested in...

  • HSN(2)

    COVID Outbreaks At HSN's 4 South & 6 South Declared Over

    According to the Ministry of Health, an outbreak can be declared over when at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the area of concern and there are no further ill individuals associated with the initial exposed cohorts have tests pending.
  • HSN

    HSN Says It Has 9 Patients With COVID In The ICU

    As of noon on March 25, 2021 HSN has 21 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. 9 of these patients are in the ICU. There are 28 patients admitted to HSN who are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.
  • image

    Another Sudbury Scam Alert: Fake iPhone 12 Max Pro

    Over the past week, Sudbury Police have received two complaints regarding fake iPhone 12 Max Pro’s being sold on both Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram