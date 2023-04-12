Spring Road Maintenance Has Begun In Sudbury

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

The short-term weather forecast shows warm days (temperatures above 0’C) and cool nights (temperatures below 0’C). These conditions are ideal for dealing with the spring run-off but can create an elevated number of potholes.



Ditching, Catchbasin and Culvert Clearing

Crews are opening catchbasins and culverts to ensure proper drainage. This is done to reduce the chance of localized ponding on roadways and properties. Catchbasins and culverts that have already been opened can refreeze with fluctuations in spring temperatures. The City prioritizes frozen or blocked catchbasins and culverts based on risk to public safety and properties.

You can help improve safety and facilitate the City’s efforts by avoiding placing snow on your roadside catchbasins.

Pothole Patching

While pothole patching operations occur throughout the year, it is normally most challenging during the early spring period when freeze/thaw cycles occur regularly. However, this year we have seen similar challenges throughout the season. To mitigate these conditions, anywhere from 10 to 15 work crews along with the one person all in one automated pothole patcher are patching potholes across the City.

Street Sweeping

In mid to late spring City crews and contractors will begin sweeping operations. Crews work as quickly as possible to clean up over 3,000 kilometers of roadway in the spring including walkways, medians, boulevards, sidewalks, bridges and roads in a priority manner. Roads within the Ramsey Lake drinking water source protection areas are swept at the highest priority followed by major roads in business centres and high traffic areas. Our crews appreciate your patience as they work to make our city cleaner and to maintain our vast road network.

It typically takes several passes by a streetsweeper to remove sand and debris from a roadway. It can sometimes take several days between the initial and final passes before a street is completely swept.

Residents are reminded that some noise and dust is unavoidable during sweeping operations.

Leaves, lawn clippings and other debris should not be placed on roads or sidewalks. Sand from driveways and yards can be swept onto roads in a thin layer to avoid clogging street sweeping equipment and catchbasins.

For more information about spring road maintenance, visit greatersudbury.ca/springroads

To report a pothole or a blocked catchbasin, visit 311.greatersudbury.ca or call 311.

