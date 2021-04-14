Springtime Water Levels Are Rising In Sudbury; This Can Be Dangerous For Young Kids

It's that time of year when water levels rise quickly!

Make sure to have conversations with your kids about staying away from the edge of rivers.

Joey Stafford posted on the Valley East Community Facebook Page with the following:

"If anyone with children live in the Val Caron area close to the bridge where the river runs, please have a conversation with your children regarding the dangers of playing in or around the rivers currently.

I spoke with 3 young children today who were on bikes down playing on the edge of the river.

The water level is high and the river is flowing extremely fast currently.

If one of those children fell in, they would not be able to get out and would be swept down river.

It's very dangerous right now due to the excess water run off in the rivers.

I am referring to the river that runs across highway 69 where the speed limit changes from 60 to 70."