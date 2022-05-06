St. Benedict Students Host Campus-Wide Water Walk

St. Benedict put the focus on drinking water Thursday.

The campus wide water walk involved Holy Cross students and St. Benedict students.

Together they walked either the school track or all the way to the water pump station near the Countryside Arena where a traditional copper vessel was filled with water.

The event was organized by Indigenous Support Worker Shannon Agowissa and members of the Diversity Club.

The prayerful water event was also tied to Catholic Education week and the day’s theme of Renewal.

Students learned about the many drinking water advisories in their country and communities and shed light on what they could do in the future to be better caretakers of the land.