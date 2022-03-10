iHeartRadio
St. Benedict Students Raise Almost $3,000 For Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts

BENEDICT

The St. Benedict Student Council came up with the idea to host a blue and yellow dress down day in the days after the war in Ukraine commenced.

The event was held on March 9th, and 26 hundred dollars was collected from students and staff.

The funds will be donated to the Ukrainian Credit Union locally and will be matched to a tune of over 5 thousand dollars. 

The students, under the direction of teacher leads Joanne Burke, James MacNeil and Megan McMillan wanted to ensure the money was used for humanitarian efforts underway in the country for soldiers and their families. 

In photo:  Julia Proulx and Monica Lisi sport their blue and yellow attire in French class.

