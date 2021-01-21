iHeartRadio
St. Charles College Students Send Messages Of Positivity To Residents Of Amberwood Suites

Liam Judd

When news this week worsened for the staff and residents at Amberwood Suites in Sudbury, Mrs. Sauve in grade 7 at St. Charles College acted swiftly.

She wanted to use her students to help raise the spirits of residents who continue to be quarantined to their rooms at the retirement residence due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

To date, four of its residents have died in the last two weeks of the deadly virus.

The students created pen pal letters for the residents and uplifting and inspirational messages, quotes and pictures.

Mrs. Sauve says “Right now our community and these residents need light and love and it comes authentically and genuinely from the students.”

The letters will be delivered this week. 

Principal Aaron Barry is proud of the students and their empathy and kindness.  “It’s these small gestures that make our students grow up into wonderful people.”

In photos:  Students Liam Judd, Kal Abdoulaye and Connor Muldowney prepare their letters for the residents of Amberwood Suites retirement residence in Sudbury.

 

