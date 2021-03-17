St. Charles College Students & Staff Took last Day Before Virtual Learning To Focus On Being Kind

When the students and staff in one of the Learning Support Centre classes took some time to brainstorm a month ago, they had no idea it would lead to the sale of five hundred fifty BE KIND shirts with customers all over Canada and internationally in England and Hong Kong.

The idea sprung to life when the group wanted to marry experiential hands-on learning with student involvement, uniqueness, kindness in hard times as well as a fundraiser for its programming. Teacher Meredith Allen and Educational Assistant Jodi MacDoald got on the topic of "being kind" and decided to turn it into a campaign of sorts.

With the support of Educational Assistants Melinda Charbonneau, Jodi MacDonald and Charlie Shellswell, the students learned how to prepare vinyl, press shirts, fold, roll, package and deliver to one happy customer at a time. The students learned the ins and outs of the apparel business with the help of Teacher Gregg Kolodinski who runs Cards Customs, an in-house outfitting business at the school with students.

The funds raised from the shirt sales will go to supporting more hands-on learning in the areas of cooking, crafting, gardening and personal interest based novel studies.



Teacher Meredith Allen hopes the campaign will have a lasting impact “our Cardinals have aided in the spread of the Be Kind message being sprinkled all over our country from PEI to BC and in some parts of the world.”