Stabbing Leaves Sudbury Man with Life Threatening Injuries

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE ISSUED JULY 8, 2022 9:45 am

Around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, an Officer was in the area of Frood Road and Jean Street when he was flagged down by a man. The man explained that he had been involved in an altercation with another man while inside a residence on Frood Road and as a result of the altercation he had stabbed.

The Officer immediately requested City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services and the 51 year old man was transported to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived in the area in order to enter the residence to look for the individual involved and in order to ensure that no one else was injured. ERU Officers made entry into the unit and cleared the residence.

While in the area of Jean Street and Burton Avenue, Officers were approached by another man who advised that he was inside the residence at the time of the incident and that he was also physically assaulted by the same person. The 54 year old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

The Officers were advised that the man responsible for the attacks had fled the area prior to Police arrival.

This is believed to be a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other.

The man responsible for the assaults is described as being about 6’3” tall, around 160 lbs., with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes and he was wearing bright clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.