Staff At Metro Grocery Store In Val Caron Getting Lots Of Local Love!

If there is ever a time when we can help give a shout out to amazing workers in Sudbury, we love to do that!  

David posted the following on the Valley East Facebook page:

"Just want to give a big thank you to all the guys who have been working the door at the Metro in Val Caron this past year.

You have smiled throughout this whole time, and been very gracious.

Dido to all the cashiers also.

Thank you.

Other stores could learn from you guys and gals."

