Staff & Students Dismissed At 2 Sudbury Schools As Precautionary Measure

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has dismissed all students and staff at Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School following five positive cases of COVID-19, all of which have screened positive for variants of concern (VOC). These measures were taken as a precaution to protect the school communities and to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition to the affected schools, elementary bus route N100 afternoon route is also affected.

All staff and students of Lasalle Secondary School, Cyril Varney, and anyone on elementary bus route N100’s afternoon route from February 16 to 18, are advised to self-isolate and seek testing for COVID-19.

At this time, there is no evidence that the virus was acquired or spread within the school communities, therefore no outbreak has been declared in association with these cases. Public Health continues to investigate and monitor the situation. Public Health is also working closely with Lasalle Secondary School, Cyril Varney Public School, and the Rainbow District School Board.

Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school and bus dismissals and will receive public health guidance.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a case in a school setting will be directly contacted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Public Health will call these parents or guardians, as well as employees, to provide direction.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: https://www.rainbowschools.ca/

In response to the need for enhanced protection against the new more transmissible COVID-19 variants of concern (VOC), the Ministry of Health has introduced stricter self-isolation and school screening requirements.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to carefully follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).