Starting Today In Sudbury, Adults 55 & Older Can Book A COVID Vaccine

As more COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out locally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce increased eligibility for individuals wishing to receive the vaccine. Individuals who are 55 years of age and older in this calendar year (born in 1966 or earlier) can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, starting tomorrow, Friday, April 30, 2021.

How to book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

Book online

Starting April 30, adults 55 years of age and older in 2021 can use the provincial system to book an appointment online. Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

Book by phone

Starting April 30, adults 55 years of age and older in 2021 can also call to book an appointment. Individuals can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf.

Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up.

Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Who can book an appointment in a Public Health clinic

All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Currently, across Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin, Public Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all previously eligible groups. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Pharmacy and primary care vaccine locations

Select pharmacies across the province are booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people aged 40 or older in 2021 (born in 1981 or earlier). You must have an appointment with the pharmacy to get vaccinated at a participating pharmacy. For a current list of pharmacies, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. Adults born in 1967 or later are not yet eligible for mass immunization clinics in Sudbury and districts.

Select primary care offices are also booking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine by reaching out directly to eligible individuals.

By the numbers

As of Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a total of 77 406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered locally: 69 680 people received their first dose, and 7726 people have been fully vaccinated.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.