Steven Del Duca to Address Opioid Crisis Sunday Afternoon In Sudbury
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca's campaign plans include a stop in Greater Sudbury this afternoon. Del Duca will be announcing the Liberal Party's plan to deal with the opioid crisis that has impacted the entire province. Greater Sudbury has the highest per capita overdose death rate in the province. Del Duca will also visit the Big Nickel for photos with local candidates before moving on to his next stop.
Alana Everson of CTV News recently reported that recent numbers from Sudbury's Community Drug Strategy group show an increase in opioid-related deaths and overdoses in 2021.
It’s a continuing trend over recent years and officials hope prevention, harm reduction and education will help decrease those numbers in 2022.
The numbers show there were 54 opioid overdose deaths in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts from January to September of 2021, up from 44 deaths in the same period in 2020.
"The drug supply continues to be increasingly toxic and, you know, we have had an impact as a result of the pandemic that we have less access, borders closing," said Shana Calixte, the co-chair of the Sudbury Community Drug Strategy.
Read the full article at CTV News Northern Ontario
You may be interested in...
-
Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses SudburyHydro One crews are working to get power back for thousands in Southern Ontario after Saturday's storm. At least five are dead and the storm raged from Windsor/Detroit along the 401 into Quebec. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, classified the storm as a derecho event, causing damage for 450 kilometres with, at least, 120 kilometres winds.
-
Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day MondayVictoria Day Monday is a stat holiday and most services and businesses will be closed. That includes the landfill sites, libraries, and the Animal Shelter. Garbage, recycling and green carts will be picked up. GOVA Transit will run on a holiday schedule. For more information go to purecountry917.ca
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing 11 Year-Old Anna Marie PeltierThere seems to be concern for her wellbeing.