Steven Del Duca to Address Opioid Crisis Sunday Afternoon In Sudbury

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca's campaign plans include a stop in Greater Sudbury this afternoon. Del Duca will be announcing the Liberal Party's plan to deal with the opioid crisis that has impacted the entire province. Greater Sudbury has the highest per capita overdose death rate in the province. Del Duca will also visit the Big Nickel for photos with local candidates before moving on to his next stop.

Alana Everson of CTV News recently reported that recent numbers from Sudbury's Community Drug Strategy group show an increase in opioid-related deaths and overdoses in 2021.

It’s a continuing trend over recent years and officials hope prevention, harm reduction and education will help decrease those numbers in 2022.

The numbers show there were 54 opioid overdose deaths in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts from January to September of 2021, up from 44 deaths in the same period in 2020.

"The drug supply continues to be increasingly toxic and, you know, we have had an impact as a result of the pandemic that we have less access, borders closing," said Shana Calixte, the co-chair of the Sudbury Community Drug Strategy.

