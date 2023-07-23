iHeartRadio
Still No Drinking Water in Greater Sudbury Community of Capreol


WaterBuggy

From the City of Greater Sudbury

UPDATE -- July 21, 7:30 p.m.: The Water Buggy will remain at the Suez Bulk Water Filling Station through Friday night (July 21). At about 8 a.m. on Saturday morning (July 22), it will move to the parking lot of the Capreol Library at 9 Morin St. Signage will be put up at Suez to redirect people and updates were posted on social media, but area residents are encouraged to share this update with neighbours.

*****

A water main break south of Capreol has caused a service interruption for approximately 1,300 customers. Crews are onsite and making repairs. 

Residents who are currently under a drinking water advisory in Capreol, will have access to safe drinking water via the City of Greater Sudbury’s Water Buggy.

The Water Buggy will be located at the Suez Bulk Water Filling Station located north of 5081 Capreol Rd. (Regional Rd. 84), Hanmer, until the advisory has been lifted. Water is also available at City water filling stations. Please bring your own containers.

We will share more information as it becomes available.

 

