Street Sweeping Underway On Sudbury's Municipal Roads

City of Greater Sudbury crews have begun sweeping roads as well as sidewalks in high pedestrian traffic areas and in areas where runoff can affect waterways. At the end of April, operations will expand city-wide, with support from contractors Jara Sweeping and The Munro Group. Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-June, dependent on weather and the impact of COVID-19 related restrictions on operations.

All municipally maintained paved roads, including bridges and gutters, are swept each spring. Sidewalks and walkways plowed and sanded during the winter are cleared, as well as hard-surfaced boulevards and medians.

It typically takes several passes to remove sand and debris, and can sometimes take two days between the initial and final passes before a street is complete.

Residents are reminded that noise and dust are unavoidable during street sweeping. Leaves, lawn clippings and other debris should not be placed on roads or sidewalks. Sand from driveways and yards can be swept onto roads in a thin layer to avoid clogging street vacuums.

As crews will be working around-the-clock, it is important avoid parking on streets overnight and to remove basketball and hockey nets that may obstruct equipment. Garbage containers and recycling boxes should not be placed on roads and gutters until sweeping is complete.

Further information, included schedules and completed areas, will be available at www.greatersudbury.ca/streetsweeping.