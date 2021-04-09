iHeartRadio
12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Street Sweeping Underway On Sudbury's Municipal Roads

STREETSWEEPER

City of Greater Sudbury crews have begun sweeping roads as well as sidewalks in high pedestrian traffic areas and in areas where runoff can affect waterways. At the end of April, operations will expand city-wide, with support from contractors Jara Sweeping and The Munro Group. Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-June, dependent on weather and the impact of COVID-19 related restrictions on operations.

 

All municipally maintained paved roads, including bridges and gutters, are swept each spring. Sidewalks and walkways plowed and sanded during the winter are cleared, as well as hard-surfaced boulevards and medians.

 

It typically takes several passes to remove sand and debris, and can sometimes take two days between the initial and final passes before a street is complete.

 

Residents are reminded that noise and dust are unavoidable during street sweeping. Leaves, lawn clippings and other debris should not be placed on roads or sidewalks. Sand from driveways and yards can be swept onto roads in a thin layer to avoid clogging street vacuums.

 

As crews will be working around-the-clock, it is important avoid parking on streets overnight and to remove basketball and hockey nets that may obstruct equipment. Garbage containers and recycling boxes should not be placed on roads and gutters until sweeping is complete.

 

Further information, included schedules and completed areas, will be available at www.greatersudbury.ca/streetsweeping.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram