Studded Tires Must Now Be Off Your Vehicle

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists that their studded winter tires must be off their vehicles before June 1, 2022. 

Studded tires can be used between September 1 and May 31 throughout the province of Ontario.

Winter driving can be challenging, and while Quebec is the only province where it's mandatory for every vehicle to have winter tires, all Canadian provinces recommend installing four winter tires when the mercury drops below 7 degrees Celsius.

Winter tires have replaced what used to be called snow tires.

The difference is in the tread pattern and rubber compound.

Snow tires had deeper grooves for gripping the snow, but the rubber got hard when it was cold and didn't work so well on ice.

Today's winter tires have a tread designed to grip both snow and ice by remaining soft in the cold.

Transport Canada recommends installing four winter tires to maintain control and stability of your vehicle in icy conditions. 

 

