Stunt Driver Charged After Clocked Traveling 117 km/h In A 60 km/h Zone

PHOTO CREDIT: Sudbury Police

Yet another stunt driver has been taken off the roads in Sudbury. 

Sudbury Police posted the following on social media:

"At 117 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone, this driver tried to DODGE the law but ended up getting RAMmed with fines.  

Our Traffic Management Unit has been RAMping up enforcement on stunt drivers ensuring they get a lift to the impound lot."

