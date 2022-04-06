Stunt Driver Charged In Sudbury; License Now Suspended & Vehicle Impounded
The following is a release from the OPP:
On April 4, 2022 at 1:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 159 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, Cox Township, in the District of Sudbury.
As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old person from Bancroft, ON was charged with:
- Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act
The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 19, 2022, in Sudbury.
