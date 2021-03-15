iHeartRadio
Stunt Driver Charged On The Weekend After Speeding Dangerously On HWY 69

SPEEDER

PHOTO CREDIT: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police with a reminder to SLOW DOWN.  

March 12th:  Nipissing West OPP stopped a northbound vehicle on Highway 69 for for stunt driving.

The accused received a Provincial Summons for the offence, a seven day driver’s licence suspension and their vehicle has been impounded.

OPP would like to remind drivers to SLOW DOWN & DRIVE SAFE. 

You may be interested in...

  • Wild Side_IG#2239_$100000.00_Martin Gladu of Chelmsford

    Martin Gladu From Chelmsford Celebrating $100,000 Lottery Win!

    The 37-year-old married father said he used some winnings from another ticket to purchase this one. “I played this ticket in my truck. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, so I used the OLG Lottery App,” he shared. “I had butterflies in my stomach – it didn’t feel real.”
  • HSN COVID

    Health Sciences North Sudbury Reporting Six Patients With COVID-19

    As of noon Friday, HSN reports 6 patients have COVID-19. 19 other admitted patients at the hospital are waiting for test results. Adult inpatients are now allowed only one Designated Care Partner while children and end of life patients are allowed two. That measure is temporary and will be reviewed.
  • COVID-3

    Greater Sudbury City Services Affected by COVID Grey Lockdown

    Sudbury and Districts went into the Grey/Lockdown COVID zone on Friday. The City took the step of putting Municipal services into the Grey category March 8 and will leave them there until the region goes back to Orange/Restrict. For COVID-19 updates and information visit greatersudbury.ca/covid.
