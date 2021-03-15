Stunt Driver Charged On The Weekend After Speeding Dangerously On HWY 69
PHOTO CREDIT: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police with a reminder to SLOW DOWN.
March 12th: Nipissing West OPP stopped a northbound vehicle on Highway 69 for for stunt driving.
The accused received a Provincial Summons for the offence, a seven day driver’s licence suspension and their vehicle has been impounded.
OPP would like to remind drivers to SLOW DOWN & DRIVE SAFE.
