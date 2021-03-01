iHeartRadio
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Driver Caught Doing 144 In A 60 Zone

PHOTO CREDIT: Sudbury Police

Sudbury Police say this driver was caught doing 144 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police went on to say "Apparently, they “had their music up” and “couldn’t hear their revs”.

Well, maybe the blaring consequences of a stunt driving fine will help them slow down.

Turn the music down & slow down!  

