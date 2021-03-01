Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Driver Caught Doing 144 In A 60 Zone
PHOTO CREDIT: Sudbury Police
Sudbury Police say this driver was caught doing 144 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Police went on to say "Apparently, they “had their music up” and “couldn’t hear their revs”.
Well, maybe the blaring consequences of a stunt driving fine will help them slow down.
Turn the music down & slow down!
You may be interested in...
-
Wakey Wakey! Black Bears Spotted Throughout The Sudbury Area AlreadyBelieve it or not, Spring weather is just around the corner. Bears are waking up & are hungry!
-
Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury This WeekMultiple school bus routes are cancelled this week. The following is from businfo.ca
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Driver Caught Doing 144 In A 60 ZoneSudbury Police with a reminder to SLOW DOWN