Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Traveling 130 km/h In Posted 80 Zone

Provincial Police in the Sudbury area recently conducted a traffic stop on Highway 144, after a vehicle was clocked travelling 130 km/h in a posted 80 zone.

A 24 year-old from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving & speeding.

The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 16, 2022, in Sudbury.

Police ask & remind everyone to slow down & drive safe.