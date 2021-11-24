Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Travelling 138 KM/H In A 60 Zone
Sudbury Police posted the following on social media Wednesday morning:
This morning, this driver was caught speeding 138 km/hr in a 60 zone.
The 29 year-old was charged for stunt driving and also failed to produce their driver's licence, insurance & vehicle permit.
They were issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.
