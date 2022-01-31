iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Travelling 145 KM/H In A 90 Zone

OPP

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On January 30, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., members from the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 69, City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old person from Brampton, ON was charged with:

  • Race a motor vehicle

 

The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram