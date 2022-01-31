Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Travelling 145 KM/H In A 90 Zone

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On January 30, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., members from the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 69, City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old person from Brampton, ON was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle

The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.