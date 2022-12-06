Sturgeon Falls Residents Give Back In A Big Way With Annual Stuff A Cruiser Event!

The following is a release from the OPP:

Members of the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity during the third annual "OPP Stuff a Cruiser" which occurred December 3, 2022 in West Nipissing.

Many thanks to the owners and staff at the No Frills and Metro in Sturgeon Falls for their on-going support and donations. The OPP are extremely proud to be part of community with such strong values and are touched by the outpouring of support and generosity.

The West Nipissing Food Bank collected two truck loads, full of groceries along with over $1,300 in monetary donations. Thank you to all for your support and Happy Holidays.