iHeartRadio
-6°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sturgeon Falls Residents Give Back In A Big Way With Annual Stuff A Cruiser Event!


FjN8-fbXwAE2sRn

The following is a release from the OPP:

Members of the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity during the third annual "OPP Stuff a Cruiser" which occurred December 3, 2022 in West Nipissing.

Many thanks to the owners and staff at the No Frills and Metro in Sturgeon Falls for their on-going support and donations. The OPP are extremely proud to be part of community with such strong values and are touched by the outpouring of support and generosity.

The West Nipissing Food Bank collected two truck loads, full of groceries along with over $1,300 in monetary donations. Thank you to all for your support and Happy Holidays.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram