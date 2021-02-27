Sudbury Accident Backs Up Traffic on Highway 17
(SUDBURY, ON) - On February 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment (Sudbury) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, on Highway 17 in the east bound lanes, near Regional Road 55 in the City of Greater Sudbury.
Two persons have been transported to the local hospital with minor injuries by Sudbury Paramedic Services.
The collision is still under investigation and one eastbound lane on Highway 17 was closed to traffic during the investigation but was reopened later in the day.
The collision is still under investigation.
