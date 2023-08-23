Sudbury Animal Services Teams Up With SPCA For Mobile Animal Wellness Clinic

The following is a release from the City of Sudbury:

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has launched a new community support service in Greater Sudbury for families without the means to take their animal to a local veterinarian for preventative care and routine spay and neuter. Located in the parking lot of the Capreol fire station, the new wellness clinic is accessible to those who receive government subsidy or have an Indigenous status card, and do not have a relationship with a local veterinarian.



The Animal Wellness Clinic provides general wellness examinations, vaccinations and, when necessary and requested by the family, end-of-life care and feline spays and neuters to those who qualify.

In addition, from August to November, the clinic will be hosting Mobile Wellness Days throughout the city for those with booked appointments. The below dates have been confirmed, with additional dates and locations to be announced in the coming weeks:



• August 28 to 30, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at O’Connor Park, 140 St. George St.

• September 14 to 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morel Family Park, 270 Second Ave.

The Mobile Animal Wellness Clinics provide general wellness examinations, vaccinations and, when necessary and requested by the family, end-of-life care. Spays and neuters are not available at the mobile wellness clinics. If a pet requires spay or neuter, one can be booked at the time of their mobile wellness clinic appointment. For animals who require additional care, the family will be referred to a local veterinarian for additional treatment. This clinic does not have the capacity to treat emergency situations.



To book an appointment for your pet at one of the Mobile Wellness Days, please contact 311 by phone, email at 311@greatersudbury.ca, or live chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca.