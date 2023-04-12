Sudbury Arena Box Office Closed Until Further Notice After Wednesday Morning Fire
There was a fire at the Sudbury Community Arena the morning of April 12, 2023.
The fire has been extinguished.
While the damage is being assessed, the box office is closed and ice bookings are cancelled.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.greatersudbury.ca/tickets.
The City says, "We apologize for any inconvenience.
We will update you when the box office reopens and ice bookings resume."
