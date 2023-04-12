iHeartRadio
Sudbury Arena Box Office Closed Until Further Notice After Wednesday Morning Fire


340986070_604684054641939_7523912546463074864_n

There was a fire at the Sudbury Community Arena the morning of April 12, 2023.

The fire has been extinguished.

While the damage is being assessed, the box office is closed and ice bookings are cancelled.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

The City says, "We apologize for any inconvenience.

We will update you when the box office reopens and ice bookings resume."

