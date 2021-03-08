Sudbury Back In The Red Zone Starting Today; Additional Protective Measures In Place

As Public Health Sudbury & Districts enters the Red—Control level of the provincial COVID-19 response framework, Public Health is requiring further protective measures to slow the spread of the virus. The measures build on those required in the Red-Control level and are necessary to curb the rise in cases, including the increasing numbers of the more transmissible variants. The additional measures are for food premises and sports and recreational fitness facilities and will come in effect on March 10, 2021, at 12:01 a.m.

“These measures are being put into place as we see an alarming surge in local cases of COVID-19, including the variants of concern,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Public Health is committed to doing all we can, which at this time, also means requiring additional protective measures. As we continue to monitor the health of our community, we will take the necessary actions to keep everyone safe. Where possible, schools remain open for in-person learning and we are working hard to protect this for our kids. While Public Health continues to work tirelessly to protect the community, I am asking all community members to take their responsibilities seriously as well. Everyone is asked to strictly follow the public health guidance and help put the brakes on COVID-19,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

In keeping with the need to for enhanced measures to safeguard health, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued two formal Letters of Instruction under Ontario Regulation 263/20: Rules for Areas in Stage 2, under the Reopening of Ontario Act, to all food premises and sports and recreation facilities. These instructions come into effect on Wednesday, March 10, at 12:01 a.m., and include the following measures, in addition to all measures already in place under the Red—Control framework.

Food premises

The Letter of Instruction will apply to all persons responsible for food premises with indoor and/or outdoor dining areas open to the public within the Public Health Sudbury & Districts service area. In addition to the Red-Control requirements, Public Health is now requiring that all patrons seated at the same table in a dining area of a food premise be from the same household, with some exemptions for patrons who live alone or are caregivers. Businesses will also require patrons to verbally attest to this and to provide additional information to food premises owners and operators to support effective contact tracing by Public Health in the event of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Sports and recreation centres

The Letter of Instruction will apply to all persons responsible for sports and recreation fitness facilities open to the public within the Public Health Sudbury & Districts service area. In addition to the Red-Control requirements, Public Health is now requiring that additional measures be implemented to prohibit in-person team sports from being played or practised, as well as prohibiting activities that result in individuals coming within 3 metres of one another.

The instructions are being issued and enforced under the Reopening Ontario Act and failure to comply is an offence under the Act.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will enter the Red—Control level of the COVID-19 Response Framework as of Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Further details about the provincial response framework can be found at COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open (Government of Ontario). Regardless of the Framework level, it is critical to maintain public health measures to slow or limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).