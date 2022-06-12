Sudbury Bike Month Events Rescheduled to Later In June

June 9, 2022

Bike Month Proclamation and Community Ride Postponed to June 23, 2022

Due to the inclement weather expected, the City of Greater Sudbury and Bike Sudbury regretfully postpone the Mayor’s Proclamation and community bike ride which were scheduled for this evening.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are highly likely, which pose a significant risk to the safety of cyclists.

The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the same time.

For more information, including Bike Month events, safety tips and cycling infrastructure, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/cycling