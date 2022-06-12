Sudbury Bike Month Events Rescheduled to Later In June
June 9, 2022
Bike Month Proclamation and Community Ride Postponed to June 23, 2022
Due to the inclement weather expected, the City of Greater Sudbury and Bike Sudbury regretfully postpone the Mayor’s Proclamation and community bike ride which were scheduled for this evening.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain are highly likely, which pose a significant risk to the safety of cyclists.
The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the same time.
For more information, including Bike Month events, safety tips and cycling infrastructure, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/cycling
You may be interested in...
-
HWY 144 Closed At Benny Due To CollisionNo detour is available at the moment, but we'll provide more updates when they're made available.
-
Two Greater Sudbury Beaches Awarded Blue FlagsMoonlight Beach and the Bell Park Main Beach in Greater Sudbury have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Canada certification again this year. Blue Flag is an international award given to beaches and marinas that meet high environmental, safety, accessibility and cleanliness standards.
-
Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment Name New COOSudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment is pleased to announce that Bob Johnston has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. For more information, visit sudburyspartans.com, sudburywolves.com and thefive.ca.