Sudbury Board of Health Welcomes New and Returning Members
The Board of Health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts welcomed new and returning Board members at its first meeting of the year on Thursday, February 17, 2022. René Lapierre and Jeffery Huska were elected as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively for 2022.
The 2022 Board of Health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts includes representatives from communities across Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin. Members are committed to improving opportunities for health and creating healthier communities for all.
Board of Health proceedings (agendas, minutes, and motions) are available online. To learn more about local public health programs and services, contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit www.phsd.ca.
