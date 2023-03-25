Sudbury Bridge of Nations Traffic Bottleneck
Preparation work on the Paris Street Bridge of Nations will close one lane in each direction from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27 to Thursday, March 30, 2023. Sidewalks remain open for pedestrians.
Repairs to the Paris Street Bridge of Nations begin Monday, April 3 and continue until October 31, 2023. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project. Work will begin on the east side of the bridge. All vehicle, cycling and pedestrian traffic will be routed to the west side.
