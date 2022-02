The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 10:00 a.m. on February 19, 2022, a Taxi Driver attended the Collision Reporting Centre in Azilda to report a rearend collision involving the Taxi cab.

While the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of the Collision Reporting Centre, off-duty Officers were arriving at work at the Police Community Response Centre when they detected a strong odour of Cannabis coming from the Taxi cab.

As the Officers approached the vehicle, the driver began to reverse and nearly struck the Officers.

As a result of the incident, Officers conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) resulting in the driver being arrested for Impaired Driving.

A Drug Recognition Expert then conducted a Drug Recognition Evaluation confirming that the driver was Impaired by Drug.

The 60 year old man has been charged with Operation While Impaired by Drug.

He will appear in Court on April 20, 2022 to answer to the charge.

His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

His Driver’s Licence has been suspended for 90 days and the involved taxi vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days