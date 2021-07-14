iHeartRadio
Sudbury Close To Being Free Of COVID Cases; Just ONE Case As Of Wednesday

AM800-News-Covid-19-Spore

Sudbury is inching its way closer to being FREE of COVID cases!  

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported no new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and Districts Tuesday.

The active case count here is down to just ONE.  

Keep In Mind

You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

