Sudbury Close To Being Free Of COVID Cases; Just ONE Case As Of Wednesday
Sudbury is inching its way closer to being FREE of COVID cases!
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported no new COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and Districts Tuesday.
The active case count here is down to just ONE.
Keep In Mind
You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.
