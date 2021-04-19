Sudbury Community Comes Together To Help Family Of Injured Lively Woman

You've probably heard by now that a popular Sudbury teacher Romana Benoit of Lively was struck by a car last weekend.

The community continues to stop up to do what they can for her family.

People are driving by with food.

Someone also offered a freezer to help.

But a Gofundme has also been started and sits at over $28,000!

The extent of Romana's injuries includes two spinal fractures, a broken shoulder, broken hip, a concussion and lots of road rash.

Her injuries will be life-long, but medical staff are hoping she will be walking by August.

