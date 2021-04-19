Sudbury Community Comes Together To Help Family Of Injured Lively Woman
You've probably heard by now that a popular Sudbury teacher Romana Benoit of Lively was struck by a car last weekend.
The community continues to stop up to do what they can for her family.
People are driving by with food.
Someone also offered a freezer to help.
But a Gofundme has also been started and sits at over $28,000!
The extent of Romana's injuries includes two spinal fractures, a broken shoulder, broken hip, a concussion and lots of road rash.
Her injuries will be life-long, but medical staff are hoping she will be walking by August.
