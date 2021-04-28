Sudbury Couple Goes Above & Beyond To Get A Play Structure For Their Neighbour's Grandchildren
We had a RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS story sent to us from Monique that we just HAD to share!
She said,
"Act of kindness story. This is unreal. I mention in passing last Saturday, to my amazing neighbours/friends that I’m looking for a play structure for my grandchildren.
Not only did they find one. They drove to Lively from the Valley to check it out.
Sent me a picture to see if I liked. Dismantled it. Loaded it in their truck AND put it up in our backyard MONDAY.
They are king/queen of kindness and have the biggest heart.
Grandchildren are elated."
We LOVE these types of good news stories!
