iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Couple Goes Above & Beyond To Get A Play Structure For Their Neighbour's Grandchildren

178731562_142854371182349_380254962921757822_n

We had a RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS story sent to us from Monique that we just HAD to share!

She said, 

"Act of kindness story. This is unreal. I mention in passing last Saturday, to my amazing neighbours/friends that I’m looking for a play structure for my grandchildren.

Not only did they find one. They drove to Lively from the Valley to check it out.

Sent me a picture to see if I liked. Dismantled it. Loaded it in their truck AND put it up in our backyard MONDAY.

They are king/queen of kindness and have the biggest heart.

Grandchildren are elated."

We LOVE these types of good news stories!

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram