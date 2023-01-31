Sudbury Cubs (NOJHL) Remain Top CJHL Team In Canada
The Sudbury Cubs recorded two more victories last week including a 5-3 win over the Soo Eagles on Thursday and a 3-2 overtime win over the Soo Thunderbirds on Saturday night.
The victories now give the Cubs 72 points on the season and a 12-point lead over the Soo Thunderbirds and Blind River Beavers for first-place in the NOJHL West Division.
The Cubs remain in first-place overall in the NOJHL with a 3-point lead over the Timmins Rock.
The victories and the team’s sparking 35-6-2 win-loss record has moved the local junior team into 6th place overall in the Country! (Canadian Junior Hockey League)
This is the highest NATIONAL ranking that a Sudbury Junior ‘A’ based team has ever attained!
Congrats to the Cubs!
To see more about the team, head to https://www.sudburycubs.ca/
You may be interested in...
-
This Driver Was Stopped 3 Times In A Day & Handed 24 ChargesDriver’s charges include careless driving, and over hours.
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Woman, Amy McClaskinThere is concern for her wellbeing.
-
22 Impaired Driving Charges Have Already Been Issued In Sudbury In 2023Sudbury Police would like to remind you to always call 911 if you suspect someone to be driving while impaired. And thanks to all those who make the safe & responsible decision to drive sober.