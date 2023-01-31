Sudbury Cubs (NOJHL) Remain Top CJHL Team In Canada

The Sudbury Cubs recorded two more victories last week including a 5-3 win over the Soo Eagles on Thursday and a 3-2 overtime win over the Soo Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

The victories now give the Cubs 72 points on the season and a 12-point lead over the Soo Thunderbirds and Blind River Beavers for first-place in the NOJHL West Division.

The Cubs remain in first-place overall in the NOJHL with a 3-point lead over the Timmins Rock.

The victories and the team’s sparking 35-6-2 win-loss record has moved the local junior team into 6th place overall in the Country! (Canadian Junior Hockey League)

This is the highest NATIONAL ranking that a Sudbury Junior ‘A’ based team has ever attained!

Congrats to the Cubs!

To see more about the team, head to https://www.sudburycubs.ca/