Sudbury Daytime Drop-in Warming Centre Moves to 199 Larch
The Homelessness Network Day Centre is moving from Frood Rd. to the main floor of 199 Larch St. beginning Monday, January 11.
“I am very proud of how our passionate community partners have come together to help us provide this new warming space for those seeking shelter from the cold," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. "Addressing the needs of our most vulnerable remains a top priority for City Council and I am confident that this new, central and familiar location will provide impactful support and services to those in need."
The Day Centre, a partnership between the City of Greater Sudbury, the Centre de santé communautaire du Grand Sudbury (CSCGS) and the Homelessness Network, will offer drop-in services previously offered at 19 Frood Rd.
The Centre provides access to washrooms, breakfast, water, coffee and free wifi, while safely maintaining physical distancing. Lunch and dinner are delivered to the Day Centre from the Elgin Street Mission and Blue Door Soup Kitchen.
Client Navigators will be on site to identify client needs and refer them to services in the community. Other agencies can also access the Day Centre to connect with their clients.
“We are pleased to continue to support people experiencing homelessness and make it easier for them to access services,” said Denis Constantineau, Chief Executive Officer of CSCGS. “From the 199 Larch St. location, we will continue to offer clients a safe, warm place to go to during the day, throughout the winter season.”
The program operates seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. until May 31, 2021.
